Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Syria after 12 years

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has reopened its embassy in Syria’s capital, Damascus, following a 12-year closure due to the Syrian civil war.

The announcement was made by the Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Syria, Abdullah Al-Harees, during the opening ceremony at the embassy headquarters in Damascus.

Al Harees said that the reopening of the embassy in Damascus is a significant moment in the history of relations between the two countries and peoples, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment and its staff’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The ceremony was attended by several ministers, senior Syrian government officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Damascus, and a gathering of dignitaries and intellectuals.

It is noteworthy that in May this year Saudi Arabia had appointed Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel as its ambassador to Syria.

In January, Syria appointed Dr Mohammad Soussan as new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties with Syria after a hiatus of 12 years, days after Damascus returned to the Arab League.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia ended diplomatic ties with Syria and closed its embassies in protest against the 2011 protests that used force to suppress them.