Saudi Arabia reserves various jobs for locals in Madinah, Jazan

Interestingly, cleaning and manual labour jobs have been excluded from the decree.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th July 2023 7:53 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Localization of several professions in Madinah, Jazan begins
Representative image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) started implementing its decision to reserve jobs in various sectors for local residents in the cities of Madinah and Jazan on July 8, as part of its localisation of workforce programme.

The Saudi ministry of human resources and social development (MHRDD)’s regional localization programme, in partnership with the municipalities of Madinah and Jazan, aims to provide more job opportunities for Saudi men and women.

Interestingly, cleaning and manual labour jobs have been excluded from the decree. However, the number of exempt workers must not constitute more than 20 percent of the total staff.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi man wakes from 4 yr coma to a post-COVID-19 world

Localisation in Madinah

In Madinah, 40 percent of the jobs in restaurants, banquets, fast food outlets and juices shops, will be localised.

Similarly, 50 percent of the jobs in cafes and ice cream shops will be reserved for the local population. Moreover, in the city’s wholesale food and beverage outlets, 50 percent jobs will be localised.

Localisation in Jazan

In Jizan, 70 percent of the jobs in advertising agencies, photography services, and computer and laptop stores will also be reserved for the locals.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims banned from carrying 30 items in air baggage

In recent years, the Kingdom launched a series of initiatives to employ its citizens and replace expatriate workers in various fields, including education, communications and real estate, as part of a labour policy known as Saudisation.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of 3,21,75,224, is home to a large pool of expatriate workers.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th July 2023 7:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button