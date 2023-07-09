Saudi Arabia reserves various jobs for locals in Madinah, Jazan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) started implementing its decision to reserve jobs in various sectors for local residents in the cities of Madinah and Jazan on July 8, as part of its localisation of workforce programme.

The Saudi ministry of human resources and social development (MHRDD)’s regional localization programme, in partnership with the municipalities of Madinah and Jazan, aims to provide more job opportunities for Saudi men and women.

Interestingly, cleaning and manual labour jobs have been excluded from the decree. However, the number of exempt workers must not constitute more than 20 percent of the total staff.

Also Read Saudi man wakes from 4 yr coma to a post-COVID-19 world

Localisation in Madinah

In Madinah, 40 percent of the jobs in restaurants, banquets, fast food outlets and juices shops, will be localised.

Similarly, 50 percent of the jobs in cafes and ice cream shops will be reserved for the local population. Moreover, in the city’s wholesale food and beverage outlets, 50 percent jobs will be localised.

بحزمة من المحفزات والدعم لمساندة منشآت القطاع الخاص:



تعرف على تفاصيل توطين عدد من المهن والأنشطة في منطقة #المدينة_المنورة.#التوطين_المناطقي https://t.co/FdFQMHrKKY pic.twitter.com/wMPPUY2nv7 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) July 8, 2023

Localisation in Jazan

In Jizan, 70 percent of the jobs in advertising agencies, photography services, and computer and laptop stores will also be reserved for the locals.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims banned from carrying 30 items in air baggage

In recent years, the Kingdom launched a series of initiatives to employ its citizens and replace expatriate workers in various fields, including education, communications and real estate, as part of a labour policy known as Saudisation.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of 3,21,75,224, is home to a large pool of expatriate workers.