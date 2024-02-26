Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season attracts over 18 million visitors

Riyadh: The Riyadh Season 2023, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has so far attracted 18 million visitors from around the world, exceeding its target of 12 million.

“18 million visitors.. Enjoy all the events, live shows and parties in the special #Riyadh_Season And the next one is bigger,” Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, wrote on X.

The fourth edition of the Riyadh season, under the theme “Big Time”, which was launched on October 28 attracted visitors from all age groups and nationalities to its entertainment venues.

And the best is yet to come 😍#BigTime…

Riyadh Season 2023 attracted 1,255 companies, generating 150,000 direct and indirect jobs.

This season featured a historic “The Fiercest Man on Earth” fight between boxing world champion Tyson Fury and mixed martial arts champion Francis Ngannou at Riyadh Arena.

It also introduced the “Wonder Garden,” the largest mobile entertainment city, offering modern international experiences and new experiences like Little Crazy, inspired by fairy tales, providing a whimsical and imaginative experience for families.

The season features a sports club specializing in boxing, world champion Mike Tyson training talents, largest Gulf, Arab, and international concerts, diverse plays, and 21 new experiences.

Riyadh Season is a popular event attracting visitors with its diverse activities in entertainment, fashion, technology, communication, electronic games, perfumes, and fine arts and crafts.