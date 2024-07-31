Saudi Arabia: ROSHN announces construction of iconic 45,000-seat stadium in Riyadh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KASA) leading multi-asset-class real estate developer, Roshan Group, has officially announced the construction of an iconic 45,000-seat stadium in southwest Riyadh.

ROSHN Group, which is also a PIF Company developer, said in a press release that this ambitious project is part of a larger mixed-use development that aims to transform the area into a vibrant hub for sports, entertainment, and hospitality.

Project Overview

At its heart lies the main sports and event floor, seamlessly connecting the various facilities with an open and cohesive design.

ROSHN Stadium will become an icon in Southwest Riyadh, characterised by its modern crystalline design emerging into the sky from the surrounding district inspired by the urban fabric and architectural features of Saudi Arabia’s central region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The stadium represents a pivotal step in ROSHN’s expansion into mixed-use development across various sectors, including sports facilities.

The ROSHN Stadium will feature a flexible, multi-purpose event. Visitors to the stadium will enjoy access to sports facilities such as walkways and public green spaces, making it a vibrant destination.

Designed to meet the requirements for hosting the most prominent international sporting events, the stadium will also host other entertainment, cultural, and social events.

Its sustainable design also incorporates the latest water and energy management technologies, including solar panels integrated into the stadium’s infrastructure.

The roof design enhances air movement, ensuring adequate ventilation and controlled access to sunlight inside the stadium during daylight hours.

Acting CEO of ROSHN Group, Dr. Khalid Johar, said: ROSHN Stadium embodies ROSHN’s strategic transformation as a multi-asset class developer.

” We are proud to undertake this ambitious project, which will contribute to improving the quality of life and supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030 while providing a unique gathering place in Riyadh and enhancing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to host international events and sporting competitions,” Khalid Johar said.