Saudi Arabia sentences 3 citizens to death for supporting terrorism

Saudi Arabia sentenced three citizens to death reportedly for treason and supporting terrorist entities. The verdict was held on Sunday, September 8, in the Riyadh region.

The three citizens have been identified as Talal bin Ali bin Khanifis Al Hudhli, Majdi bin Muhammad bin Attian Al-Kaabi, and Rayed bin Amer bin Matar Al-Kaabi. They were referred to the public prosecution for charges of treason and supporting terrorist entities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior stated that the three Saudi nationals were convicted of committing acts deemed treasonous, including providing support to terrorist organisations and communicating with them “to disrupt the security and stability of society.”

The Ministry further stated that it confirms its keenness to establish security, achieve justice, and cut off all those who attempt to undermine the security of the homeland or expose its unity to danger.