Saudi Arabia sets up new space agency

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Space Commission (SSC) has been officially transformed into the Saudi Space Agency (SSA).

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers during a cabinet session that was headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The Cabinet’s decision to transform the Saudi Space Authority into the Saudi Space Agency reflects the continuous interest in creating a sustainable and innovative economic environment for the space sector and its technologies,” the agency tweeted.

The decision to transform the Saudi Space Commission into the SSA follows a historic Saudi mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in May where the Kingdom sent its first female Arab astronaut into space.

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni were a part of the four-man Axiom-2 mission that successfully completed its works aboard the International Space Station.

Within the framework of Vision 2030, the Kingdom seeks to enhance its global presence in the space economy market, as part of plans to diversify the economy away from oil.

Saudi efforts aim to build international partnerships to enhance its role in the space sector, which is a national priority.

It strives to contribute to the Kingdom’s transformation into a space economy, stimulate investment, and find new markets.