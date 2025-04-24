Saudi Arabia to fine expats Rs 11 lakh for visa overstay

As preparations for Haj 2025 intensify, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a stern warning to expatriates: those who overstay their visas will face penalties of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 11,37,712), six months imprisonment, and deportation.

The MoI emphasised that all visa types — except the official Haj visa — do not grant permission to perform the pilgrimage.

The statement, issued via X, urged the public to report violators of Haj regulations by dialing 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom.

كل مستقدم يتأخر عن الإبلاغ عن مغادرة من استقدمهم في الوقت المحدد لانتهاء تأشيرة الدخول تطبق بحقه غرامة مالية تصل إلى (50,000) ريال، والسجن لمدة تصل إلى (6) أشهر، والترحيل إن كان وافدًا.



#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/IzFRRN2szK — وزارة الداخلية 🇸🇦 (@MOISaudiArabia) April 23, 2025

In addition, the ministry also warned licensed Haj and Umrah operators to comply with all regulations. Companies that fail to report individuals who overstay their visas may face fines of up to SR 100,000 (Rs 22,75,129), with penalties increasing depending on the number of violations.

The Directorate of Public Security has announced that entry into Makkah is now restricted to individuals who possess either:

A Makkah-issued residency or work permit (Iqama), or

An official Haj permit

Security checkpoints will be set up at all entry points to Makkah. Anyone without the proper documentation will be turned back.

Permits must be secured through authorised digital platforms such as “Absher Individuals”, “Muqeem”, and “Tasreeh”, which handle Hajj permit verification and issuance.

From Tuesday, April 29, entry to Makkah will be strictly limited to holders of valid Haj permits.