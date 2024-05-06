Saudi Arabia to host ALECSO meetings in Jeddah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to host the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) meetings in Jeddah.

The executive council’s 121st meeting is scheduled for May 14-15, while the 27th general conference is scheduled for May 17. It is being organized by the National Committee for Education and Culture and science, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The meetings is expected to attract ministers and heads of national committees from 22 Arab countries.

It will emphasize the Kingdom’s dedication to education, culture, and science, as well as its efforts to enhance relations with Arab and Islamic nations.

ALECSO meetings are held in response to Saudi national institutions’ increased support for ALECSO nearly three years ago, with the number of initiatives in Saudi Arabia exceeding 45.