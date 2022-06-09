Saudi Arabia, UAE witnesses resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are again witnessing a resurgence in daily COVID-19 cases.

The health ministries from the neighboring countries on Thursday reported the highest daily cases since February.

Saudi Arabia

Cases in the Kingdom crossed the 1,000-threshold, recording 955 on Thursday, bring its total number of confirmed infections to 772,269, making it the highest number of daily cases reported in months.

Two new deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 9,165 in Saudi Arabia, according to the ministry’s website.

The highest number of daily COVID-19 cases recorded by the Kingdom during the last period was 1013, which it announced on February 20, 108 days ago.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia suspended the measures that had been imposed during the past two years to limit the spread of the pandemic and that is after the rate of vaccination significantly advanced.

The Kingdom lifted all measures, including social distancing, and a return to prayer in mosques with a commitment to putting the mask, and also abolished the quarantine requirement for those coming from abroad, and allowed entry to those coming from countries that had been prohibited for a long time.

The Kingdom on Saturday, June 4, receive first batch of Haj pilgrims from abroad this year, after two years of preventing the entry of pilgrims from abroad and limiting the performance of rituals to a limited number of people inside the country.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,03 new COVID-19 cases – marking the highest daily toll of new infections since February, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This marks a significant rise from 867 on Wednesday, 572 cases on Tuesday and 597 on Monday.

To date, the UAE has recorded 913,984 cases of COVID-19, 896,448 recoveries, and 2,305 deaths.

The last time UAE recorded over 1,000 cases in 2022 was on February 14.

On Thursday, June 2, the Gulf country said it achieved a 100 percent vaccination of all targeted categories.

Similar surge are observed across parts of Asia. India saw another jump in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the country reported 7,240 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the union’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.