Saudi Arabia unveils design plans for a marine life institute, first of its kind in the world

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company has revealed the design plans for its advanced marine life institute, the first of its kind in the world, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The institute will also include one of the largest man-made coral reefs in the world, measuring 40 meters in length and 10 meters in depth, which will be revealed upon visitor arrival as evidence of the successful coral cultivation operations carried out by the Red Sea Development Company.

Valuable scientific discoveries

The institute, which is a center for scientific research, will accelerate research aimed at preserving the environment, while providing visitors with multi-dimensional tourism experiences that link educational offerings and tourist adventures rich in knowledge.

Diverse and different experiences

The institute’s project is characterized by hosting approximately 650 people and allowing them to experience walking underwater and diving with rare species, participating in tours of the institute’s modern laboratories, as well as experiencing the depths of the Red Sea from inside a submarine.

Stunning panoramic views

It is noteworthy that the institute is located on the waterfront of Triple Bay within the destination of Amaala, and it covers an area of ​​10,340 square meters, will consist of three floors, one above the ground, and two below. It will also provide its visitors with stunning panoramic views of the Red Sea and the marina.

Site preparation work has already begun, with most of the excavation work completed and 170,000 cubic meters of soil moved.

The Red Sea Development Company will then start laying the foundations before drilling 12 meters below the surface water level in order to start laying the huge awaited marine life pool.

Red Sea Development Company Reveals Designs of the world’s First Fully Immersive Experiential Marine Life Center.https://t.co/BqZK4SLMkL#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/oYTKVfpRyz — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) September 26, 2022

The institute, which is scheduled to welcome its first visitors in 2024.

Preparations for the first phase of the Amaala destination in Triple Bay are in full swing and will consist of eight resorts. It offers over 1,200 hotel rooms.

When completed, the destination will feature more than 3,000 hotel rooms in 25 hotels, approximately 900 residential villas, apartments and luxury homes, along with a wide range of high-end retail, fine dining, leisure centers and recreational facilities.

10 featured areas

In this regard, John Pagano, CEO of the Red Sea Development Company, the developer of the world’s most ambitious renewable tourism projects, the Red Sea and Amaala destinations, said, “We wanted to design a first-of-its-kind institute that would be far superior to any other global attractions concerned with marine life.”

“The space of the institute includes The innovative 10 distinct areas provide all marine activities from augmented reality experiences to night diving, as well as areas dedicated to the scientific community to move forward and make tangible progress in the environmental projects they are working on,” he added.