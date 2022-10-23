Saudi Arabia: Visit visa can be extended 7 days prior to expiry

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that visit visas can be extended seven days before their expiry date, local media reported.

According to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), the visa extension can be done through the ‘Absher’ account of the sponsor (individual or organization) who has taken the visit visa.

The visitor is required to have medical insurance according to the specific conditions of the service to complete the procedure.

Jawazat revealed that the instructions require that the total extension of the visit visa must not exceed 180 days.

At the same time, Javazat also stated that a fine will be imposed for renewing the visa after three days from the expiry of the visit visa.

The Jawazat affirmed that it is not possible to convert a visitor visa into a residence.

It also noted that if the host’s record contains traffic violations, it does not hinder the renewal of the visitor’s visa for those on his record through the Absher platform.