Saudi Arabia waives tax fines until December 2025

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has extended its tax amnesty initiative, allowing the cancellation of fines and exemption from penalties until December 31, 2025.

The initiative, initially extended until Monday, June 30, 2025, offers relief to eligible taxpayers.

The extension applies to penalties related to:

Corporate income tax (CIT)

Withholding tax (WHT)

Value-added tax (VAT)

Excise tax

Real estate transaction tax (RETT).

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches 30-day grace period to extend expired visit visas

According to ZATCA, the exemptions cover fines for:

Late registration

Late payment

Delayed filing of returns under all tax laws

Errors in VAT return corrections

Violations of VAT field control, including non-compliance with e-invoicing and other VAT regulations.

31 مارس 2026م الموعد النهائي لتطبيق "مرحلة الربط والتكامل" على المجموعة الثالثة والعشرين المختارة في #الفوترة_الإلكترونية.

#زاتكا pic.twitter.com/0pQHqZx7tE — هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (@Zatca_sa) June 27, 2025

To benefit, taxpayers must meet specific conditions, including fulfilling registration requirements, submitting outstanding tax returns, and settling the principal tax amounts in full.

Installment plans are also available, provided applications are submitted within the initiative period and payments are made according to the approved schedule.

Also Read GCC residents can now perform Umrah anytime

The amnesty does not apply to fines for tax evasion, penalties paid before the initiative’s effective date, or those relating to returns due after June 30.

ZATCA urged taxpayers to consult the detailed guide on its website for comprehensive information on eligible violations, conditions for exemption, and examples of qualifying inspection-related fines.