Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries rose in May

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasury bonds rose slightly to 136.3 billion dollars in May, by 900 million dollars month-on-month.

The Kingdom maintained its 17th place among the largest foreign holders of US bonds for the month, according to data released by the US Treasury.

Saudi Arabia’s US Treasuries holdings are divided into long-term bonds worth 107.28 billion dollars and short-term bonds worth 29.05 billion dollars, accounting for 79 percent and 21 percent respectively.

Japan topped the list of countries holding the most US Treasury bonds during May, with about 1,128.3 billion dollars, followed by China with 768.3 billion dollars, and then the United Kingdom (UK) with 723.4 billion dollars.

Luxembourg, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, and Belgium each held between 300-400 billion dollars, while France, Taiwan, India, Brazil, Hong Kong, and Singapore each held between 200-300 billion dollars in US Treasury bonds.

It is noteworthy that the US Treasury’s monthly data primarily reveals countries’ investments in US Treasury bills and bonds, excluding other governmental and private investments in the US.

US Treasury bonds are a popular method for raising money and debt, with low default risk and low yield, making them attractive to governments.