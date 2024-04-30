Saudi Arabia has become a global leader in the energy transition and is widely recognised for its innovative approach to transforming the energy landscape for the future. The efforts were praised by the international community.

According to Saudi Minister of Economy Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the country’s energy transition has received international praise. “The international community views Saudi Arabia’s approach to energy transition as innovative and forward-looking,” he said

The country aims to reduce carbon monoxide emissions and increase the integration of renewable energy in its integrated operation. This is the driving force behind worldwide recognition.

Key Saudi-led initiatives include building large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, investing in wind energy, and promoting energy efficiency across projects.

Ibrahim praised the leadership of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in researching carbon capture and use of energy.