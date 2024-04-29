Dubai: Empower to provide district cooling services to Al Habtoor Tower

Dubai-listed cooling company Empower has signed an agreement with Al Habtoor Group to provide district cooling services of approximately 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT) for the much-anticipated Al Habtoor Tower.

The agreement was signed on Monday, April 29, by Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Mohammed Khalaf Al-Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group.

Empower plans to commence district cooling services for Al Habtoor Tower in second quarter of 2025.

Al Habtoor Tower, set to become the world’s largest residential icon and expected to provide housing for over 5,000 residents, will be powered by Empower’s Business Bay district cooling plant.

"إمباور" و"مجموعة الحبتور" توقعان اتفاقية لتوفير خدمات تبريد المناطق لـ "برج الحبتور"



7,200 طن تبريد



1,701 وحدة سكنية ومنافذ متنوعة



87 طابق



بدء تزويد الخدمات اعتباراً من الربع الثاني من 2025



“We are proud to provide the world’s largest residential building with the most efficient and high-quality district cooling services,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Mohammed Khalaf Al-Habtoor , Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Habtoor Group, said, “Our Group is keen to collaborate with government agencies to contribute to achieving Dubai’s goals of reducing carbon footprint, protecting the climate and promoting community health by providing our portfolio of real estate projects in Dubai with competitive and environmentally friendly cooling services.”

Located in a prime spot along Sheikh Zayed Road, spanning a building area 3,517,313 square feet and towering 350 meters high, this iconic tower project offers a distinctive perspective of the Dubai Water Canal’s banks.

The development boasts 87 floors, housing 1,701 residential units alongside retail spaces, health and fitness amenities, as well as facilities catering to business needs, conferences, and diverse events.

The construction of the project was announced in May 2023.

On Thursday, April 18, Al Habtoor Group has announced that it has completed more than 23 percent of the construction work on Al Habtoor Tower.