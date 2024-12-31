Saudi court postpones release of Indian man for 50th time

A Saudi Arabian court postponed the proceedings of an Indian national Abdul Rahim, on Monday, December 30, marking another challenging chapter in his 18-year legal ordeal. The Riyadh Criminal Court has adjourned his case 50 times and scheduled the next hearing for January 15, 2025.

The hearing was also earlier rescheduled for December 12 due to “technical issues” and later set on Monday for the conclusion with a view to his release. However, the court also deferred the session without any decision citing the need for further studies.

Background of the case

Abdul Rahim, an auto driver from Feroke, Kozhikode, travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2006 in search of better opportunities.

He was employed as a driver for Saudi national Abdulla Abdurahman Al Shahri and was responsible for the care of his differently-abled son, Anas Al Shahri.

While driving one day, a device that helped the boy breathe accidentally fell inside the car, causing the boy to lose consciousness and die.

Legal Journey

Despite it being an accident, Rahim was charged with murder and sentenced to death under Saudi law. This verdict was later revised after the boy’s family agreed to accept blood money.

Although his death sentence was commuted on July 2 he is still held captive for the case of the public offence provision still under trial. The Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee has vowed to continue its efforts to secure his release.

Pertinently, Malayali communities worldwide raised 15 million Saudi riyals (approximately Rs 34 crore) through what is believed to be the largest crowdfunding effort in Kerala’s history.

The funds were transferred on May 23 to an account set up by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has already arranged all necessary travel documents for Rahim’s return to India.

Family’s emotional struggle

Rahim’s mother Fathima has been vocal about her anguish expressing her deep desire to reunite with her son. His mother even travelled to Saudi Arabia to visit him, but Rahim declined to meet her in person.