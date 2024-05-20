Saudi Crown Prince postpones visit to Japan, here’s why

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud has postponed his visit to Japan, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, May 20, due to the health condition of King Salman.

The announcement was made by Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

“The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed to Japan will be re-coordinated between the two countries,” Hayashi said.

The Crown Prince was due to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during trip scheduled for May 20 to 23, which would have been his first to Japan since 2019.

He was also expected to meet Japanese companies and sign an agreement to enhance supply chains for liquid hydrogen.

أعلنت حكومة اليابان اليوم إرجاء زيارة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء إلى اليابان، وذلك بعد أن أبلغتها حكومة المملكة بضرورة بقاء سمو ولي العهد فيها بسبب الظروف الصحية التي يمر بها خادم الحرمين الشريفين. نتمنى له الشفاء العاجل وأن يمد الله بعمره https://t.co/TkGDoz9c9p — Iwai Fumio🇯🇵 (@FumioIwai) May 20, 2024

This comes after the Saudi Royal Court announced on Sunday evening, May 19, that King Salman had been diagnosed with a lung infection after undergoing medical examinations at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah due to a high temperature and joint pain.

He will undergo a treatment programme consisting of antibiotics until the infection goes away, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.