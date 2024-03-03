Saudi doctor meets Iraqi conjoined twins one year after their separation

Riyadh: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrekief), Dr Al Rabeeah has visited Iraqi former conjoined twins— “Omar and Ali” at a King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.

During the visit on Saturday, March 2, Al Rabeeah was assured of the twins’ health stability after a successful separation operation performed on them.

The twins were conjoined to the lower chest and abdomen, and shared the liver, bile ducts, and intestines. They underwent a complex surgical operation to separate them on January 12, 2023.

Ali and Omar (Photo: SPA)

The surgery took 11 hours and was carried out in six stages, in which 27 consultants, specialists, nursing and technical staff participated.

Al Rabeeah thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support in the landmark program for separating conjoined twins, highlighting their significant contributions to international health.

Under the Saudi conjoined twins programme, KSRelief has so far sponsored operations to separate 60 children and studied 135 cases of conjoined twins, from 25 countries.