Saudi donations for Palestine exceed SAR 348 million

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th November 2023 9:48 pm IST
Saudi donations exceed SAR 348 million to aid Palestinians
Photo: AFP

Riyadh: The donations of Saudi Arabia’s fundraising campaign to aid Palestinians in Gaza Strip exceeded 348 million Saudi riyals (Rs 7,72,10,72,342) on Monday, November 6, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The fundraising campaign was launched on Thursday, November 2, by the King Salman Relief Centre (KSrelief) through the Sahem platform.

More than 548,540 people have donated, so far, according to data released by the Saudi government’s Sahem Platform.

This campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s well-known historical role of standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in the various crises and tribulations they have gone through.

Donations to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform or through the Sahem mobile app on Apple Store and Google Play.

