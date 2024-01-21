Saudi flyers held in Delhi for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.26 crore

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said the passengers were caught smuggling gold weighing 3,888 grams and two iPhones

Updated: 21st January 2024 10:46 pm IST
Delhi: Passengers from Saudi Arabia held for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.26 crore
Photo: Delhi Customs/X

New Delhi: Customs officials arested three passengers coming from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 2.26 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

They were intercepted by the officials after there arrival at Delhi airport on Friday, January 19.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said the passengers were caught smuggling gold weighing 3,888 grams and two iPhones.

The undeclared gold was confiscated from them. Further investigation in the matter is under progress, it added.

On December 27, 2023, customs officials seized 2724 gram gold valued at Rs 1.5 crore brought by two Bangladeshi nationals who arrived from Abu Dhabi. 

The officials arrested passengers “based on securitiy profiling”.

Investigations are ongoing following the arrest of passengers under the Customs Act, 1962.

