Saudi King Salman orders full support for Iranian Haj pilgrims as regional crisis unfolds

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to provide all necessary facilities and services to Iranian Haj pilgrims currently in the Kingdom, following the closure of Iran’s airspace after the Israeli attack early on Friday morning, June 13.

The directive is based on the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The decision reflects the Kingdom’s concern for the safety and comfort of pilgrims until conditions allow for their safe return, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

سمو #ولي_العهد والرئيس الأمريكي يبحثان في اتصال هاتفي التطورات التي تشهدها المنطقة بما في ذلك العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، وناقش الجانبان أهمية ضرورة ضبط النفس وخفض التصعيد وأهمية حل كافة الخلافات بالوسائل الدبلوماسية، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار العمل المشترك لتحقيق الأمن… pic.twitter.com/V3ro6HIHjz — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) June 13, 2025

The airspace shutdown came after Israeli forces carried out attacks targeting nuclear facilities, scientists, and military leaders in Iran. Tehran closed the country’s airspace in the aftermath.

In retaliation, Tehran launched missiles at Tel Aviv later the same day, fuelling fears of further escalation.

Pilgrims had already concluded their Haj rituals by Monday, June 9, including the three days of Tashreeq, the Farewell Tawaf, and the Sa’i between Safa and Marwa at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

More than 85,000 Iranians conclude this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

According to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), this year’s Haj saw 1,673,230 pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom.