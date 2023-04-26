Saudi: Last date for pilgrims to get vaccines before Haj season

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that the last date for pilgrims to receive vaccinations is ten days before the Haj 1444 AH.

Receiving vaccinations is a condition to enable them to perform the rituals of Haj.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s Twitter account, asking if receiving the third dosage of COVID-19 was a requirement for performing the Haj.

In response, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that receiving all recommended vaccinations is necessary in order to issue the Haj permits.

Below is a list of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia

Pfizer/BioNTech — 2 doses

Oxford/AstraZeneca— 2 doses

Janssen— 1 dose

Moderna— 2 doses

Sinopharm— 2 doses

Sinovac— 2 doses

Covaxin— 2 doses

Sputnik V— 2 doses

​Nuvaxovid— 2 doses

​Covovax​​— 2 doses

A certificate of vaccination with quadrivalent meningitis vaccine (ACYW135), issued three years ago and not less than ten days prior to arrival in Saudi Arabia, is also required from pilgrims.

On January 5, Kingdom announced the start of the registration period for the Haj pilgrimage 2023 for citizens and residents in the Kingdom.

On January 10, Kingdom announced that it will no longer impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year’s Haj after three years of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 14, that the ministry had set the tenth of Shawwal as the last date for domestic pilgrims to pay the third and final instalment of their Haj ritual reservation.

The final instalment is 40 percent of the set fee for packages approved during this pilgrimage season.

This year, the issuance of official permits will start on May 5, which is the 15th of Shawwal.