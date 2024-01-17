Saudi lawyer takes home Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

A 30-year-old Saudi national won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,31,45,950) on Wednesday, January 17, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Jawaher Alamoudi, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 447 with ticket number 3174, which she purchased online on December 20, 2023.

Alamoudi, who works as a lawyer in Jeddah, has been participating regularly in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for a year now.

Upon winning, Alamoudi said, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I will keep going and continue to participate in your amazing promotion.”

With the winning amount, she intends to fulfil her dream of buying a house for her family and bringing happiness to their lives, Khaleej Times reported.

Alamoudi is the 13th Saudi national to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winner

A 45-year-old Hadkar Nitin Banaji, a Dubai-based Indian expat won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorbike on January 3.

Banaji, who works for a cement company, has been living in Dubai from past 12 years. He has been a regular participant of DDF since 2017.