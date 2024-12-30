Saudi: Over 10M pilgrims visited Miqat Dhu Al-Hulayfah in 2024

More than 10 million visitors and Umrah performers heading to the Grand Mosque in Makkah has visited Miqat of Dhu Al-Hulayfah in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, since the beginning of 2024.

Dhu Al-Hulayfah, a significant historical site, is one of the designated miqats established by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The mosque, located on the western side of Wadi Al-Aqiq, approximately 14 kilometers from the Prophet’s Mosque, it serves residents of Madinah, those entering ihram (a sacred state that a Muslim must enter before undertaking Haj or Umrah) from outside the city, and passing travellers.

In light of the growing number of pilgrims and Umrah performers, the Saudi government devotes special attention and care to the Miqat Dhu Al-Hulayfah, which is equipped with an integrated system of services, including 96 chilled water dispensers and over 50 modern air conditioning units to improve air quality, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In addition, more than 2,000 square meters of old carpeting have been replaced with luxurious, high-quality carpets featuring Islamic designs.

The Miqat is surrounded by beautifully landscaped courtyards, including a 7,000 square meter garden adorned with palm trees and trees.

It also features more than 600 additional bus parking spaces, increasing the capacity by 200 percent, along with 1,200 well-equipped restrooms that undergo regular maintenance.