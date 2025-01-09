Saudi Red Crescent handles 345,000 emergency cases in Makkah in 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) medical teams deployed in the Makkah region handled 345,000 emergency cases in 2024. With 154,893 cases, medical emergencies made up the largest portion.

Among these, Makkah reported the highest number with 91,184 cases, followed by Jeddah with 46,388 cases and Taif with 17,321 cases.

Accidents were the second most common cause of death in the country, followed by Jeddah with 40,867 cases, followed by the Makkah with 34,947 cases and Taif with 13,682 cases, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The air ambulance service transported 333 cases across its designated routes, while 101,429 cases were classified as other emergencies.

The SRCA in the Makkah region operates an advanced ambulance fleet equipped with state-of-the-art emergency technologies, including standard ambulances, four-wheel-drive vehicles, golf carts, and motorcycles, ensuring readiness to handle disasters and crises.

The authority manages 98 emergency centers in the region, operating 24/7, including 24 in Taif, 36 in Jeddah, and 38 in Makkah, staffed by dedicated doctors and specialists.

In 2024, the medical teams at Ajyad Emergency Hospital, Al-Haram Hospital, and Emergency Centers, part of the Makkah Health Cluster, provided services to 148,674 beneficiaries through their emergency departments.

At least 172,113 laboratory tests were conducted during the year, and 19,753 patients benefited from radiology services.