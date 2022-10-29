Saudi traveller arrives in Qatar on foot to attend FIFA World Cup

Doha: The Saudi traveller Abdullah Alsulmi, on Friday arrived at the Abu Samra border port on the Saudi border with Qatar after he travelled on foot from Jeddah to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

33-year-old Abdullah Alsulmi, covered a distance of about 1,400 kilometres in 50 days, as he set off from Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reach the State of Qatar on foot, through the desert of the Arabian Peninsula.

وصول الرحال السعودي عبدالله السلمي إلى منفذ أبو سمرة الحدودي لحضور #كأس_العالم FIFA #قطر2022 بعد قطع مسافة حوالي 1400 كيلومتر سيراً على الأقدام من مدينة جدة إلى #قطر#قنا_رياضي pic.twitter.com/GmWd7thJma — قنا الرياضي (@QNA_Sports) October 28, 2022

On Friday, Abdullah Alsulmi, published a video clip documenting the moment he arrived in Qatari territory, explaining that he will arrive in Doha, after 4 days from Friday.

Alsulmi conveyed the details of his journey first-hand to his thousands of Snapchat followers, highlighting the amazing adventures one can have only if they are given the opportunity to take a walk.

His social media posts capture the details of life on the trail, from ordinary to menacing: his nightly search for a place to sleep, and the time he saw a scorpion sleeping dangerously close to his tent.

اللقطات الأولى لوصول الرحال السعودي عبدالله السلمي إلى منفذ أبو سمرة الحدودي حيث إنطلق في رحلته مشيا على الأقدام من جدة إلى الدوحة لحضور #كأس_العالم #قطر2022#قنوات_الكاس pic.twitter.com/xcIHQD5Q6R — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) October 28, 2022

Alsulmi reviewed the situations and difficulties he faced during the long journey from Jeddah to Doha, during which he met many people who expressed their great support for him and his efforts.

Abdullah Alsulmi recounts that he goes out at sunrise and walks until 10 or 10:30 in the morning, then rests for a few hours before resuming in the afternoon and continues until sunset, to achieve his goal of walking daily for a distance of about 35 kilometres.

أثناء رحلتي من #جدة إلى #الدوحة مشيًا على الاقدام لحضور #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022



إلتقيت بالاستاذ/ مبارك الهاجري @Mubarakalhajri7 بطل الراليات



شكرًا له على دعمه وتشجيعه وتحفيزه لي 🤍🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6PYz0gXcKz — الرحال عبدالله السلمي (@Abdul_THC) October 20, 2022

Alsulmi had previously confirmed that the rugged terrain and high temperatures were among the most prominent difficulties he faced on his World Cup trip to Qatar.

He explained that he has great experience in hiking, camping controls, and places suitable for staying in, and this is what helped him a lot in covering that distance.

The peaceful voyager set off from Saudi Arabia, on Friday, September 9, from the city of Jeddah, and crossed the distance from the Red Sea to the Gulf.

الرحلة بتكون مصورة على سنابي بشكل يومي



رابط السناب .. حياكم 🤗❤️🇶🇦🇸🇦https://t.co/VQTmqcp4Oz — الرحال عبدالله السلمي (@Abdul_THC) September 9, 2022

Qatar is expected to receive a large number of enthusiastic Saudi fans to attend the World Cup matches, so the two countries were keen to provide a lot of amenities to facilitate travel during the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.