Saudi: Umrah pilgrims free to use any airport, can stay up to 90 days

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that Umrah pilgrims are free to choose any airport to arrive and depart from the kingdom, local media reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has revealed that there are no specific airports for the arrival of pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia, as the pilgrim can enter and leave from any international or regional airport in the Kingdom.

The ministry said that the maximum period of stay for pilgrims on an Umrah visa in the Kingdom is 90 days and they are free to move between Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah and all other Saudi cities.

The ministry indicated that pilgrims can plan the Umrah program and apply for visas through the approved electronic platforms for Umrah services for individuals.

The Umrah visit must be approved on the Eatmarna app to ensure that the pilgrim is not infected with COVID-19 or has contact with an infected person. Registering with the Eatmarna app and issuing Umrah permits requires a valid visa to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since the beginning of the Umrah season, the number of pilgrims from inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reached more than 1.6 million; While the total number of visas issued to pilgrims from abroad has exceeded 340,000 visas since the beginning of the application, of whom 208,000 pilgrims have entered the Kingdom so far.

The Ministry of Tourism clarified that the tourist visa does not allow its holders to perform Haj or perform Umrah during the Haj season, as it announced amendments to the tourist visa regulations.