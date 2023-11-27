Saudia Airlines announces 30% discount on international flights

Riyadh: Saudia Airlines (Saudia), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced its Green Fly Day offer with up to 30 percent discount on all international destinations.

This initiative reflects the airline’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with guests through exclusive promotional offers.

It coincides with the significant advancements in Saudia’s services and operations through investments in artificial intelligence technologies, embracing Saudi culture through the five senses, marking a new brand and era.

Travellers are invited to benefit from this offer and finalize their travel procedures until Wednesday, November 29 and can travel between Friday, December 1, 2023, to Sunday, March 10, 2024.

It is applicable for both business and economy class categories. The discount also applies on round trips, and one-way flights.

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website, smartphone applications, and sales offices.