Saudi’s football stadiums embark on a new era ahead of 2034 World Cup

Football grounds in the Kingdom are rapidly approaching an impressive stage of rejuvenation and development, where stadiums go through large-scale remodelling and upgrades to increase fan appeal and retain historical values.

This renaissance is also typical of the sports facilities as they are modernized in the context of the contemporary aesthetic and functional requirements, but the history of the place is also taken into account.

These efforts have significantly contributed to the Kingdom’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, which received an impressive rating of 419.8 out of 500. It is the highest technical score awarded by FIFA to any bid to host the World Cup in history, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom’s readiness to host this major event is the result of relentless efforts to advance the sports sector, including through lending support to and developing sports facilities.

Currently, 20 sports cities in various Kingdom regions and governorates are witnessing a significant renaissance in sports.

FIFA World Cup 2034

The Ministry of Sport has announced its commitment to undertake this construction, preparing for the upcoming global football events such as the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and FIFA World Cup 2034.

French star Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad striker, exuded confidence in Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 during his visit to Historic Jeddah.

“In 10 years, I believe the Kingdom will be equipped” for the FIFA World Cup 2034, Benzema asserted.

“Because training will begin with youth players, that is what is most important: building a solid base to ascend to the top,” he added quoted by SPA.

This achievement reflects the pioneering role of the Kingdom, and the remarkable shift, in the sports sector, underpinned by the comprehensive goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.