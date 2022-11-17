‘Save Secunderabad Railway Station’s main building’: Citizens’ appeal to govt

Hyderabad: The Forum for a Better Hyderabad appealed to the government to protect and safeguard the main heritage building of the Secunderabad railway station during the proposed expansion and up-gradation of the station.

Veda Kumar Manikonda, chairman, Forum for a Better Hyderabad, stated that the 150 years old Secunderabad railway station was built in 1874 by the Nizam of Hyderabad and has got prime importance.

“Forum appeals to safeguard the imageability of the historic railway station building, which has rich historic and heritage significance in the city of Hyderabad,” he said.

The forum requested the authorities of the South Central Railways to approach the Committee of Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts, GHMC formed by the government of Telangana and to contemplate measures to protect and safeguard the heritage building and not to determent the value and beauty of the heritage precinct during the upgradation process.

He requested the Chairman Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) and Special Chief Secretary MA&UD to review the matter above to protect the built heritage of Hyderabad to get the World Heritage Status to Hyderabad as envisaged by Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced the upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station with a sanction of rupees 700 crores on Monday.

“Secunderabad will soon turn out to be the best railway station in Telangana with modern infrastructure facilities and improved architectural design,” said Kishan reddy after visiting the station and reviewing the redevelopment plans.

Amenities included under the new project of Secunderabad Railway Station

Briefing about the amenities included in the new project, the minister stated that the redevelopment plan of the said railway station shall include modern passenger amenities, modern architecture, modern technology, and comfort pertaining to all passengers.