SC Collegium approves appoinment of three advocates as Telangana HC judges

Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday, July 4, approved the proposal for the appointment advocates as Judges in the Telangana High Court.

Advocates Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, and Gadi Praveen Kumar will be promoted as judges, said a statement uploaded on the website of the top court.

It approved the proposal for the appointment of advocate Tuhin Kumar Gedela as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

It approved the proposal for the appointment of three judicial officers, Shail Jain, Madhu Jain and Vinod Kumar, as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Similarly, the collegium recommended the names of five advocates, Pushpendra Yadav, Anand Singh Bahrawat, Ajay Kumar Nirankari, Jai Kumar Pillai and Himanshu Joshi, for appointment as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advocates Ajit Kumar and Praveen Kumar have been recommended for the appointment as judges in the Patna High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of Virinder Aggarwal, Mandeep Pannu, Parmod Goyal, Shalini Singh Nagpal, Amarinder Singh Grewal, Subhas Mehla, Surya Partap Singh, Rupinderjit Chahal, Aradhana Sawhney and Yashvir Singh Rathor for appointment as judges of the Punjab & Haryana High Court.