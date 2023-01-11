SC Collegium recommends Malegaon blast accused’s advocate as Bombay HC judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium in a meeting has approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale, as a judge in the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court at present has a strength of 65 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in the meeting held on January 10, 2023, recommended the elevation of advocate Gokhale who represented Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, accused in the 2007 Malegaon blasts case that killed six and injured over 100.

The statement released by the Collegium stated, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 10 January 2023 has approved the proposal for elevation of Smt. Neela Kedar Gokhale, Advocate in the Bombay High Court.”

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice will now finalise the recommendation.

The Collegium further reiterated its earlier recommendation for the elevation of advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik as judge in the Karnataka High Court.

In its meeting, the Collegium also recommended elevating seven judicial officers as judges of different High Courts.

It approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers — Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik as judges in the Karnataka High Court.

It also recommended the elevation of judicial officer Mridul Kumar Kalita as the Gauhati High Court judge.

The Collegium approved the elevation of Andhra Pradesh of judicial officers P Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao as judges of the High Court there.

It further approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as judges in the Manipur High Court.