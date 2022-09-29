Schneider Electric lays foundation in Hyderabad, invests Rs 300 Cr

Hyderabad: Energy management and automation company Schneider Electric on Wednesday laid the foundation for a Smart Factory at GMR Industrial Park in the city. The company also invented Rs 300 Crore into the state.

Spread over 18 acres, the upcoming unit will be the company’s second factory in Telangana. It will be developed in two phases. The first phase with 2 lakh sq. ft. facility area is expected to be completed in September 2023.

Minister KT Rama Rao at the ceremony, said, “I congratulate Schneider Electric on this momentous occasion. The upcoming smart factory will greatly contribute to the state’s economy, which is bolstering its position as a leading investment hotbed. We believe this facility, apart from catering to the needs of the industry, will also magnify revenue generation opportunities and boost job creation.”

Ambassador of France, H.E. Emmanuel Lenain, said, “This factory will be a demonstration of how state-of-the-art technology can support sustainable manufacturing and job creation. It is also emblematic of Telangana’s economic dynamism and attractiveness for French businesses.”

“Today is a proud moment for us. The new upcoming state-of-the-art smart factory is testament to our commitment towards making Hyderabad a leading manufacturing hub in the country. We will be investing over INR 300 crores in this project, which will in turn create additional 1,000 jobs,” said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India.