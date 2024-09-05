Schools in Hyderabad celebrate Teachers’ Day

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad are celebrating Teachers’ Day today, observed annually on September 5.
In many schools, regular classes have been replaced by celebrations and various activities.
Students teach on Teachers’ Day in schools in Hyderabad
As part of the celebrations, senior students take on the role of teachers to show appreciation for their educators.
Teachers’ Day is observed every year on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of India’s second President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
While the day is celebrated on this date in India, other countries observe it on different days.
Celebrations in neighbouring countries
In neighbouring countries, the day is celebrated on various dates. Following is the list of Teachers’ Day dates in neighbouring countries.
|Country
|Date of Teachers’ Day
|Afghanistan
|October 5
|Pakistan
|October 5
|China
|September 10
|Bhutan
|May 2
|Nepal
|Full moon day of Ashadha (June–July)
|Myanmar
|October 5
|Bangladesh
|October 5
|Sri Lanka
|October 5
|Maldives
|October 5
In Hyderabad, schools are marking the occasion with a variety of activities to honor the faculties.