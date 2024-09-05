Schools in Hyderabad celebrate Teachers’ Day

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad are celebrating Teachers’ Day today, observed annually on September 5.

In many schools, regular classes have been replaced by celebrations and various activities.

Students teach on Teachers’ Day in schools in Hyderabad

As part of the celebrations, senior students take on the role of teachers to show appreciation for their educators.

Teachers’ Day is observed every year on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of India’s second President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

While the day is celebrated on this date in India, other countries observe it on different days.

Celebrations in neighbouring countries

In neighbouring countries, the day is celebrated on various dates. Following is the list of Teachers’ Day dates in neighbouring countries.

Country Date of Teachers’ Day Afghanistan October 5 Pakistan October 5 China September 10 Bhutan May 2 Nepal Full moon day of Ashadha (June–July) Myanmar October 5 Bangladesh October 5 Sri Lanka October 5 Maldives October 5

In Hyderabad, schools are marking the occasion with a variety of activities to honor the faculties.