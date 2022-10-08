SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad and Yesvantpur

On October 10, the SCR will also operate a one-way special train between Purna and Tirupati. There are coaches in the Sleeper Class.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th October 2022 8:15 pm IST
South Central Railways logo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains between Secunderabad and Yesvantpur to alleviate the additional traffic during the current holiday season.

The special trains are therefore the Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (07151) and the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (07152) on October 10 and 11, respectively. The First AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second seating coaches make up the special trains.

Also Read
Telangana: First-year engineering classes to begin from first week of Nov

On October 10, the SCR will also operate a one-way special train between Purna and Tirupati. There are coaches in the Sleeper Class.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button