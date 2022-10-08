SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad and Yesvantpur

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains between Secunderabad and Yesvantpur to alleviate the additional traffic during the current holiday season.

The special trains are therefore the Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (07151) and the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (07152) on October 10 and 11, respectively. The First AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second seating coaches make up the special trains.

On October 10, the SCR will also operate a one-way special train between Purna and Tirupati. There are coaches in the Sleeper Class.