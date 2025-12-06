Second phase of Indiramma houses to be sanctioned in April

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for revenue and housing, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, on Friday, December 5, announced that the second phase of Indiramma houses will be sanctioned from April next year.

He also said that an Urban Housing Policy will be announced soon and that houses will be constructed around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for middle-class people.

Speaking at a press conference at the State Secretariat, the minister stated that nearly 4 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the scheme so far out of which 3 lakh houses are under various stages of construction.

He said that one lakh houses will be inaugurated by March 2026 while the the remaining two lakh will be inaugurated by June.

The minister said that the government has planned to build Indiramma houses in all the towns and cities, including GHMC area. For this, four places have been identified around the ORR where 8-10 thousand G+3 houses will be built.

He said high-rise apartments will soon replace the dilapidated houses in Kukatpally Housing Board. “The government has completed the construction of 2BHK houses, left behind by the previous government, costing Rs 700 crore, and extended basic facilities for an additional Rs 200 crore,” he said.

Hitting out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the minister said the previous government had abolished the Housing Department, now revived by the Congress to provide permanent houses to the poor.

“We have brought back 394 deputy executive engineers (DEEs) and taken 800 assistant engineers (AE) on a contract basis. We have taken 152 people from various departments and 32 from the revenue department on deputation to strengthen the system,” he said.