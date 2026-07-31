Second warning issued for Godavari river as water reaches 48 ft

Hyderabad: A second danger warning was issued for the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district as water levels reached 48 feet at 3:48 pm on Friday, July 31. The first warning had been issued at 10:14 am when the level rose to 43 feet.

District Collector Ankit inspected the flood situation with the Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju and Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Mrinal Shrestha at the Vista Complex, Karakatta, Godavari Bathing Ghats, and Bhadrachalam Main Road.

The collector instructed the officials to continue strict surveillance in the danger areas, not allow people to enter Godavari, and to take necessary safety measures by reviewing the condition of the roads from time to time.

A flood flow of 11,44,645 cusecs has been recorded at the Godavari. A third danger warning may be issued if the water level reaches 53 feet.

The collector has asked people in low lying areas to move to safe rehabilitation centres immediately. All the necessary facilities including drinking water, food, electricity, medical services, sanitation, have been made available at these centers.

In case of emergencies, people can contact the Bhadrachalam Flood Control Room at 9392919743 or 08744-241950.

Also Read Telangana govt issues first alert amid rising Godavari waters

Workers get trapped as water rises

Earlier in the day, 33 sand labourers from Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TGDMC) got trapped at a sand excavation ramp at Veerapuram village in Charla mandal as Godavari levels suddenly rose.

“Lorries had come from Warangal and Hyderabad last night, and they went for excavation between 2:30 and 3 pm. The workers were stranded for an hour before being rescued.” Cherla Station House Officer A Raju Verma told Siasat.com.