Security near LoC in Poonch

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th August 2023 7:42 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
Jammu: Army soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of Independence Day, at Akhnoor sector in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th August 2023 7:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button