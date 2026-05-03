Seethakka rejects Harish Rao’s corruption allegations on HAM road tenders

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka has dismissed allegations made by former minister T. Harish Rao regarding tenders for roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), calling them baseless and premature.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the minister said the tender process was still underway and accused Harish Rao of making misleading statements before its completion.

Tenders being processed transparently: Seethakka

She emphasised that all tenders are being processed transparently through the e-procurement system, strictly adhering to the norms and standards of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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Seethakka clarified that HAM is not a new system and is already being implemented across the country. The State government, she said, is following the same model to ensure long-term maintenance of roads in rural areas.

“In the first phase, works have been sanctioned in 17 packages covering 2,162 roads with a total length of 7,450 kilometres, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore. Bids have been received for 14 packages, while the deadline for the remaining three packages is May 11,” she said.

She added that the technical evaluation process has been completed, and financial bids are currently under scrutiny. According to the minister, several leading companies from across India, along with an international firm, are participating in the tender process.

The minister also clarified that availing a mobilisation advance is optional for contractors and not mandatory, countering claims made by the opposition.

Urging restraint, Seethakka said Harish Rao should refrain from making statements that could “mislead the public and instead contribute constructively to the state’s development initiatives.”