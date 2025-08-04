Serial fraudster targeting women with fake Mudra loans held in Hyderabad

According to police, the accused became unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representational Image
Hyderabad: A 34-year-old, involved in several Mudra loan fraud cases across Hyderabad, was arrested Task Force from the Central Zone Team on Sunday.

Shaik Jani from originally from Nakrekal village in Nalgonda district, has multiple cases registered against him across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police jurisdictions. He has been absconding since 2021.

While sitting at home, he watched videos on government financial schemes and discovered the Mudra Loan process. 

His main targets involved women running small-scale businesses in urgent need of financial aid. He would pose as someone who could help the women secure Mudra loans, collecting money as well as documents from the victims before disappearing.

Police recovered two mobile phones, including an iPhone 15 Plus, a car and a Royal Enfield motorcycle. 

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

