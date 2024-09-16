Sexual harassment: Karnataka Film Chamber holds meeting with women artistes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Monday held a meeting with women artistes to discuss sexual and other abuse prevalent in the industry.

Earlier, N M Suresh, president of KFCC told PTI, that a meeting had been convened after the Karnataka State Commission for Women asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to do so.

“The state Women’s Commission asked us to convene a meeting on September 13, but because it is festival time, and also because people might be shooting and may need more time to adjust their schedules, we called for a meeting on September 16,” Suresh had told PTI on September 6.

According to him, the meeting will help the industry to come to a consensus on what should be the next course of action.