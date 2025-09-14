SFI Telangana backs college closure over unpaid fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Students Federation of India (SFI) Telangana Committee has extended its support to private professional and degree colleges that have announced indefinite closure starting from September 15 and 16, respectively, due to pending fee reimbursement dues.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 13, SFI Telangana Committee president S Rajinikanth and secretary T Nagaraju criticised the Congress government for “failing to fulfil its pre-election promise to release the fee reimbursement dues and establish a transparent system.”

“After coming to power, the government has completely ignored the issue,” they said, further alleging signs of a conspiracy to dismantle the welfare scheme altogether.

SFI highlighted the difficulties faced by students, “who are being forced to approach courts merely to obtain their certificates.”

“College managements are reportedly withholding certificates on grounds of non-payment of fees, while the government remains a silent observer,” the student body said.

The statement condemned the Congress government, “which claims to be a people’s government, for its complete failure to address students’ concerns, describing the silence and inaction as nothing short of outrageous.”