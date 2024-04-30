Shah’s doctored video: ‘It’s a serious matter related to national security’, says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and Telangana unit BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a serious matter related to national security.

“It is not a small issue. It is a grave crime. It is a serious issue. It cannot be seen as a mere political issue as it relates to the country’s security,” G. Kishan Reddy told mediapersons.

The Union Minister said that if necessary, the party may drag Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to court for wrongly attributing a statement to Amit Shah that if the BJP comes to power again, it would do away with the reservations.

He said the Chief Minister should take back his statement and apologise, failing which the party will be constrained to drag him to court.

G. Kishan Reddy said the morphed video may have resulted in breach of peace by inciting people of weaker and backward sections of society.

“Fortunately, people do not believe Revanth Reddy’s words and hence they did not give any importance to it,” the Union Minister said.

G. Kishan Reddy said a complaint was already lodged with the police.

He was referring to the case registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad, on a complaint by the BJP’s Telangana unit general secretary Parmender Reddy.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) and 505 (1) (statements conducing public mischief) against unknown persons.

Delhi Police, which has registered a case separately and took up the investigation, served notice to Revanth Reddy and three other Congress functionaries.

G. Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy was trying to gain political mileage by making allegations without any evidence.

He alleged that fearing defeat in Lok Sabha elections, Congress and BRS are spreading lies about the BJP.

The Union Minister said that both the parties have come together to spread the information and that they are supported by AIMIM.

G. Kishan Reddy told mediapersons that these parties were making baseless allegations against BJP that it will end the reservation and make Hyderabad a union territory.

He alleged that defeating BJP and creating hurdles for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the conspiracy of the three parties.

The Union Minister also claimed that the BRS and the Congress were working for the AIMIM’s win in Hyderabad.

He cited a recent statement by Congress leader Feroze Khan that they have received instructions from the party high command to work for AIMIM chief and sitting Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s win.