Sharjah to be guest of honour at Thessaloniki International Book Fair 2024

Sharjah will be the guest of honour at the 20th edition of the Thessaloniki International Book Fair, scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 19, 2024, in Greece.

The announcement was made during the ongoing 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The agreement was signed by Khoula Al-Mujaini, Director of Events and Marketing, and Nikos Koukis, President of the Hellenic Culture Foundation.

“Sharjah’s participation in Thessaloniki International Book Fair fosters cultural exchange and aligns with Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi’s vision of books as vital for community development,” Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said.

Nikos Koukis, President of the Hellenic Foundation for Culture, expressed gratitude for Sharjah’s invitation to be the Guest of Honour at the upcoming edition of Thessaloniki International Book Fair.

It is noteworthy that the Thessaloniki Book Fair, established in 2004, serves as a global hub for books and literature from Greece, the Balkans, Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and beyond. The fair is organized by the Hellenic Foundation for Culture, in collaboration with Greek publishers TIF-HelExpo, Macedonia Region Central, and Thessaloniki.