Sharjeel Imam granted 10-day interim bail by Delhi court

The court granted interim bail from March 20 to 30.

New Delhi: A court here on Monday, March 9, granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother’s wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month.

Imam is an accused in the case pertaining to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Imam was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the 2020 riots.

The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In January, the Supreme Court had refused to grant bail to Imam and Umar Khalid, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

