SHE Teams apprehend 123 offenders during Numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police SHE Teams apprehended a total of 123 offenders, including 117 adults and 6 minors, during the 83rd edition of Numaish, organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition Society.

Throughout the 49-day duration of Numaish, which concluded on Sunday, the SHE Teams took strict action, resulting in convictions for 56 individuals, while 51 were given stern warnings.

SHE teams commended the peaceful conduct of the event, noting the absence of any major incidents or complaints from women attendees. However, 51 cases were registered for offenses such as teasing, inappropriate touching, and misbehavior at Numaish in Hyderabad.

SHE team officials stated that while video-photo evidence was available for many cases, approximately 20-30 incidents lacked sufficient evidence. Currently, 16 cases are pending convictions, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Among the convicted individuals, four were sentenced to four days in prison, ten for three days, and the remaining 41 received two-day sentences.