Sheikh Hamdan grants golden visa, financial rewards to UAE top-performing high-school students

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, has met top-performing high school students and issued directives to offer them financial rewards and scholarships for prestigious universities, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met the high achievers at Emirates Towers and encouraged them to continue to excel on Thursday, November 17.

Sheikh Hamdan announced earlier this year that the plan is to honor and reward Dubai’s best pupils. Emirati students can obtain scholarships inside and outside the country at the most prestigious international universities. Expatriates get financial assistance from international university branches in free zones and priority issuance of golden visas.

“Emirati youth are the nation’s pillar of development and the best hope for its success,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“In Dubai, we remain committed to nurturing their skills and enhancing their participation in nation-building,” he adds.

Sheikh Hamdan calls on the high-achieving pupils and all graduates to complete their studies in scientific disciplines that add qualitative value to the market’s needs in the strategic priority sectors, which are particularly important to the local economic system.

Sheikh Hamdan further stated, “We remain keen to invest in your abilities and provide all the facilities that support your journey so you can write a new chapter in Dubai’s excellence and leadership.”

“We see the future with you, and you, as top performers, are an inspiration for other youths,” Hamdan added.

In coordination with the KHDA and Dubai’s public and private schools, a smart electronic system was applied to standardise high school results across different curricula to ensure fairness while calculating grades. This system identifies Dubai’s top achievers across diverse curricula and is aligned with international best practices.

The system identified the top 50 UAE male and female high school pupils for the academic year 2021-22, as of August 2022.

The high school achievers — 25 Emiratis and 25 ex-pats — were identified through a smart electronic system. And based on a directive issued by the Dubai Crown Prince, they will be offered financial rewards and scholarships. The ex-pats will be given the Golden Visa as well.