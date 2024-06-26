‘Shocked’: TDP MP Prasad on Owaisi over his ‘Jai Palestine’ remark

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP T Krishna Prasad on Tuesday said that he was “shocked” after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha with the words “Jai Palestine”.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday concluded his oath-taking as a member of the Lok Sabha with the words “Jai Palestine”.

“I am happy and proud of taking the oath in Sanskrit… As far as Asaduddin Owaisi is concerned, the people of the country would have been happy had he said, Jai Bharat… I was shocked when I heard him say this. He could have said Jai Bharat and Jai Hindustan,” TDP MP told ANI.

While being sworn in as an MP in the 18th Session of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi ended his oath with the words, “Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.”

VIDEO | AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) said 'Jai Palestine' while taking oath as Member of Lok Sabha earlier today. Here's what he said about it.



"Other members are also saying different things… I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How… pic.twitter.com/4YnLGEuxL2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

Taking to his official X handle, Owaisi posted, “Sworn in as a member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah, I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sincerity.”

Speaking with ANI, Owaisi said, “Everyone is saying a lot of things… I just said “Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine”…How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution?”

On being asked the reason for saying ‘Jai Palestine’, Owaisi said, “Waha ki awaam mahroom hai (The people there are destitute). Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read.”

Several Palestinians have been facing the brunt of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.