Shopkeeper near Delhi University assaulted after customer claims of beef sale

A 44-year-old man was assaulted by right-wing supporters in Delhi University (DU) after a boy, who purchased meat from the former’s grocery shop, claimed it was beef.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 28, in DU’s North Campus. Chaman Kumar, the owner of North East Store in Vijay Nagar, often frequented by university students, was harassed and assaulted along with his wife and two children.

Videos of right-wing supporters dragging and assaulting Chaman Kumar have emerged on social media platforms. Slogans like “Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro saalon ko (Shoot the traitors of the nation, those scoundrels)” were also raised.

Video of the attack.pic.twitter.com/UoIUMeGbH5 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) May 29, 2025

Those who tried to intervene were also assaulted. The angry mob allegedly said, “Inka bhi dharm pucho, yeh bhi khate honge (Ask their religion; they must also eat meat).”

On information, police arrived and rescued Chaman Kumar and his family. DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh told the media that the situation is under control.

“Upon suspicion of cow meat being sold, some members of the public manhandled the shopkeeper. He has been provided medical assistance. The meat sample has been sent for lab testing to determine if it is cow meat or not. Once the forensic report and full enquiry are complete, appropriate legal action will be taken as per provisions of law,” the police officer said.

Also Read Delhi University to introduce PhD in Hindu Studies from next year

The following day, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Delhi, organised a protest outside the Model Town Police Station, alleging that the mob threatened gender violence. “Even after the police arrived at the site, the men in the mob harassed us, female students, by yelling at us, pushing us around, and following us on the streets. The mob followed us to our homes,” said the students.

According to Delhi University SFI co-convenor, Simran, claimed that the students who tried to help the shopkeeper were profiled, attacked, and followed by the right-wing supporters. “It is a dangerous attempt to profile and attack migrant students who already face a lot of xenophobia in campus areas,” she was quoted by Maktoob Media.