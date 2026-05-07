Siddaramaiah India’s oldest serving Chief Minister after Pinarayi Vijayan exit

Bengaluru: Following the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan after the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kerala Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah has now become the oldest serving Chief Minister in the country.

At 78 years and nine months, Siddaramaiah currently tops the list of India’s senior-most chief ministers. He is followed by N Chandrababu Naidu at 75 and Lalduhoma and Neiphiu Rio, both aged 74. Meanwhile, Pema Khandu remains the youngest Chief Minister in the country at 46.

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Siddaramaiah’s political journey began in 1983 when he was first elected as an MLA at the age of 36. Since then, he has served in various capacities, including minister, Leader of Opposition and currently as Chief Minister for a second term.

He has already created history by surpassing the tenure record of former Karnataka Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs, becoming the longest-serving CM in the state’s history. Siddaramaiah also holds the rare distinction of presenting 17 state budgets.

He has additionally overtaken BS Yediyurappa to become Karnataka’s oldest serving Chief Minister, adding another milestone to his long political career.